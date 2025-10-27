Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie Nominated For FIFPRO World 11 (FULL LIST)

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, has made the shortlist for the FIFPRO XI with teammates Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo — all instrumental in Nigeria’s 2024 WAFCON triumph — missing out.

FIFPRO, which means the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels, announced the shortlist on Monday.

“The FIFPRO Women’s World 11 finalists are the 26 women’s football players who received the most votes from their peers for their performances from 11 August 2024 to 3 August 2025 inclusive,” FIFPRO wrote in a statement on its website.

“Players must have appeared in at least 20 official matches during that period.”

Twenty-six persons were nominated

The players have spoken. This is the shortlist for the 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11. The team will be revealed on 03.11.2025. pic.twitter.com/2mgV8ltkaq — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) October 27, 2025

Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash, was a key figure as Nigeria clinched a 10th WAFCON crown earlier in the year.

She is also part of the Nigerian team preparing for their second leg Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against the Amazons of the Benin Republic.

Ajibade was the Player of the Tournament at the WAFCON, while Nnadozie won the Golden Gloves and was also ranked fourth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or (goalkeepers’ category).

FIFPRO Women’s World 11 Nominees

Below is a list of the nominees:

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)

Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)

Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)

Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)

Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)

Forwards

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)

Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)