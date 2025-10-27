Oworonshoki: Police Deploy Officers Over Planned Third Mainland Bridge Protest, Assure Residents Of Safety

The Lagos State Police Command says its operatives have been deployed to prevent any unlawful disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge.

This followed reports of a planned protest by youths from the Oworonshoki area of the state.

But in a statement on Monday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said adequate security arrangements had been made to maintain law and order across the state.

“The command is aware of information circulating regarding a planned disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge by some youths in the Oworonshoki area.

“We wish to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order.

“Our officers are fully deployed to ensure the safety of all road users and prevent any obstruction or breach of the peace,” Adebisi said.

The police authorities also encouraged Lagos residents to go about their lawful activities without fear and to cooperate with security personnel on duty.

“The command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and ensuring the free flow of traffic across Lagos State,” she added.

Last week, reports emerged that the state government embarked on fresh demolition of buildings, a situation that rendered many residents of Oworonshoki homeless.

It was gathered that the latest wave of demolitions struck the Coker and Ojulari areas of Oworonshoki around midnight last Saturday, hours after the state government announced that about 80 affected property owners had been compensated.

According to eyewitnesses, bulldozers, accompanied by armed security personnel, moved into the community under the cover of darkness to pull down remaining structures that had been spared during earlier phases of the exercise.

Violating Court Order

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, accused the Lagos State Government of demolishing at least 100 properties in Oworonsoki despite a restraining order from the court.

Last Thursday, Justice Adegboyega Balogun of the Lagos State High Court issued an interim order stopping further demolition of properties in parts of Oworonsoki, following complaints by affected residents who denied receiving any compensation.

The judge granted the restraining order against the respondents and their agents or contractors from carrying out further demolitions or creating third-party interests over properties located on Ojileru Street, Ososa Extension, and Toluwalase Street within the Itesiwaju Ajumoni Community Development Area (CDA).

However, the state government reportedly carried out the demolition, a situation Falana frowned at.

In a statement on Sunday, the Falana said the recent demolition exercise has led many families to be displaced.

“In flagrant breach and contempt of the subsisting court order and upon the service of the court order on them, the defendants mobilised over 50 armed policemen and thugs who fired teargas throughout the night to disperse those protesting the demolition and proceeded to commence a fresh demolition,” the statement partly read.

“The demolition, which was carried out in the dead of the night, has led to the destruction of not less than 100 properties, with many families displaced. The action of the demolition squad was not authorised by any court.

“The action of the demolished squad is a sad reminder of the aggravated contempt committed by the Lagos State Government, 39 years ago, in the celebrated case of The Military Governor of Lagos State & Ors. v. Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu & Anor. (1986) 2 NWLR (PT 18) 621, where the Supreme Court set a precedent against disregard for due process and the rule of law.

“Notwithstanding that the country was then under a military junta, the Supreme Court deprecated the action of the Lagos State Government in defying a court order and resorting to self-help,” it added.