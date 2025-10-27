PDP Postpones Screening Of Aspirants For 2025 National Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the screening of aspirants for its 2025 national convention.

In a statement on Monday, the opposition party said it was moved due to “unforeseen” issues.

“The National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances,” the party wrote in the statement signed by the chairman of the convention committee and governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement.”

It asked all aspirants and members of the PDP to note the foregoing and be guided accordingly.

“The NCOC remains committed to delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital,” Fintiri said.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties subcommittees of the PDP in preparation for the party’s convention.

The governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Idris, said in a statement that the accreditation subcommittee was inaugurated at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

“To the men and women selected to serve on this subcommittee, I extend a special welcome. You have been chosen not for a routine task, but for one of the most critical assignments in our democratic process. The work you are about to undertake is the very foundation upon which a credible, transparent, and successful convention will be built,” the statement read in part.