PHOTOS: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, leaving an undisclosed number of people feared trapped.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a situation report, said that the agency received a distress call in the wee small hours of Monday.

Adeseye explained that the building located on 54, Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, had been marked ‘Distressed’ before it collapsed on the occupants.

She revealed that 15 people, comprising seven female adults, seven male adults, and four children, had been rescued with varying degrees of injury, and taken to the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Meta, and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

