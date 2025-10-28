APC Accuses Mutfwang Of Living In Self-Denial Over Defection Rumours

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has accused Governor Caleb Mutfwang of living in self-denial following his recent remarks that some individuals were mounting pressure on him to defect to the APC.

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by the party’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, the APC said the governor’s claim was misleading, describing it as an attempt to divert public attention from what it termed his administration’s “poor performance and growing unpopularity.”

“If Governor Mutfwang had performed to the satisfaction of the people of Plateau State, the hullabaloo about jumping ship could not have arisen in the first place. If the governor were an asset rather than excess baggage, the narrative would have been: ‘Welcome our beloved leader in whom we are pleased,” the statement read.

The APC maintained that it found it ironic for a sitting governor to allege being pressured to join an opposition party when, according to the statement, “the public mood clearly shows resistance to such a move.”

The statement further read: “When Governor Mutfwang alleged that pressure was mounted on him to join the APC, it became crystal clear that something must have happened on the way to Damascus. Either the governor is economical with the truth or some of his aides are being proactive in forestalling such a move.”

The APC added that it was unfortunate for a sitting governor to be met with opposition over joining another political party, arguing that such rejection “reflects how unpopular and desperate his administration has become.”

It also alleged that the “anger and media attacks” directed at the APC leadership were signs of “desperation and frustration” on the part of Governor Mutfwang and his supporters.

Bamaiyi advised the governor to stop blaming others for his political woes and focus instead on governance and delivering on his campaign promises.

“If the governor truly believes that it is God and the people who will decide his fate, then he should call the bluff of the opposition and move on,” the statement concluded.

The Plateau State APC’s remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state, following rumours about possible realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.