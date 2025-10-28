Edo Govt Orders Ex-Deputy Gov Omobayo To Return State Property In One Week

The Edo State Government has issued a one-week ultimatum to former deputy governor, Omobayo Godwins, to immediately return all government property and assets still in his possession.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, on Tuesday.

The state government warned that if Omobayo fails to meet the deadline, it will instruct the state Police Commissioner to arrest him and reclaim all state-owned assets in his possession through legal channels.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Shaibu, Omobayo Clash Over Who Represents Edo At Former Deputy Governors’ Forum

The statement further reads, “The government has observed with dismay that several official items, including vehicles, documents, and other State-owned assets assigned to Mr. Omobayo, during his brief and illegitimate tenure, are yet to be surrendered to the appropriate authorities, despite multiple formal reminders.

“The Edo State Government reiterates that all assets acquired or utilized in the course of public service remain the property of the State and must be duly returned upon cessation of office. The continued retention of such property by any individual constitutes a clear breach of public trust and an unlawful possession of state assets.

“Accordingly, Mr. Omobayo is hereby given a period of seven (7) days from the date of this release to comply fully by returning all government property under his custody to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will compel the Government to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest and ensure the immediate recovery of all State assets still in his possession through lawful means.

“The Edo State Government remains committed to accountability, due process, and the protection of public property.

“No individual, regardless of former position or political affiliation, will be permitted to unlawfully appropriate or retain assets belonging to the people of Edo State.

“This administration, under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo, will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, discipline, and integrity in public service, ensuring that all public officers are held to the highest standards of responsibility and probity.

“The Government urges Mr. Omobayo to respect this directive and avoid actions that could invite consequences or further embarrassment.”