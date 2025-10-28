VIDEO: Shaibu, Omobayo Clash Over Who Represents Edo At Former Deputy Governors’ Forum

There was a little tension as Philip Shaibu and Omobayo Godwins clashed over who should represent Edo State at the Former Deputy Governors’ Forum during its fourth annual national conference.

The drama began when Omobayo was introduced as the former deputy governor at the event in Abuja on Tuesday, prompting Shaibu to object publicly. The event briefly descended into chaos as both men argued over legitimacy.

Speaking after the incident, Shaibu said the introduction was “improper,” insisting Omobayo was never elected but “brought in through the backdoor.”

He maintained that a court judgement had declared his removal illegal and that the office was never vacant.

In response, Omobayo said, “I never made myself deputy governor.” He described the clash as “almost a national disgrace,” adding that he had tried to remain calm.

Omobayo said Shaibu, whom he still regarded as “an elder brother,” should accept the court case as “a sad reality to live with.”

Philip Shaibu was impeached as Edo Deputy Governor, serving under Godwin Obaseki in April 2024 and replaced by Omobayo Godwins, but a court later ruled the impeachment unlawful and reinstated him.