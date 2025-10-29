ADC Recognises Dasin As Adamawa Chairman Amid Leadership Tussle

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has weighed into the crisis rocking the Adamawa State chapter of the party, recognising Sadiq Dasin as the interim chairman.

There have been reports of a leadership crisis in the state chapter of the party, with three individuals claiming to be the interim chairman of the ADC.

The division pitted loyalists of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, against those of Senator Aishatu Binani, while the incumbent chairman, Shehu Yohanna, insists he remains the substantive leader of the party.

Amid the leadership tussle, the ADC said it recognises Dasin as Interim Party Chairman in Adamawa State in line with its National Working Commitee’s approval and guidelines.

ADC POSITION ON ADAMAWA PARTY LEADERSHIP It has come to the notice of the national headquarters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that there appears to be a growing division in the ranks of the party leadership in Adamawa State. It will be recalled that at its meeting of… pic.twitter.com/r68mnQXNFl — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiADC) October 29, 2025 Advertisement

“It has come to the notice of the national headquarters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that there appears to be a growing division in the ranks of the party leadership in Adamawa State,” the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It will be recalled that at its meeting of October 8, 2025, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party approved that Interim Executive Committees be set up to manage the affairs of the party in the states for now.

“After due investigations, the party considers the Saturday, October 25, process supervised by the National Vice Chairman for the North East, which produced Sadiq Dasin as the Interim Party Chairman in Adamawa State, to be in line with the NWC approval and guidelines.

“In view of the foregoing, the party wishes to encourage all party members who have involved themselves in a separate arrangement to have a rethink and follow the path of reconciliation. Similarly, the party encourages the new Interim Chairman to extend the hand of fellowship to all and address genuine grievances.

“The party would like to restate its commitment to fairness and justice to all members, as well as its readiness to address genuine concerns. The party will, however, not tolerate any act of indiscipline that is likely to jeopardise ongoing efforts to build a strong and truly democratic party,” it added.