Drama As JAMB Officials Walk Out On House Committee

There was mild drama at the National Assembly on Wednesday when representatives of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staged a walkout during a session with the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, was absent and sent a Director, Mufutau Bello, to represent him.

Trouble began when Bello insisted that journalists vacate the meeting room, arguing that the documents he intended to present contained sensitive information.

However, the Committee refused, insisting that its proceedings were public and constitutionally empowered to determine how its sittings were conducted.

In a dramatic turn, the JAMB representative became visibly agitated, ordered his team to leave, and walked out of the session, leaving lawmakers stunned.

Angered by the action, the Committee directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to arrest the JAMB officials, but they had already left the premises.

The Committee has now given JAMB until Tuesday next week for the Registrar to appear in person with his management team and present all requested documents.

Failure to do so, the Committee warned, could lead to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.