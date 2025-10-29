Service Chiefs Appear Before House Of Reps Ad Hoc Committee For Screening

The Service Chiefs on Wednesday appeared before the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee for screening. The exercise is expected to hold behind closed doors.

The committee is chaired by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson.

The service chiefs appearance before the House Committee follows their confirmation by the Senate.

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede was confirmed by the Senate as the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Wahidi Shaibu as Chief of Army staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval staff, and Air Vice Marsha Kelvin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation followed a two-hour closed-door session where senators questioned the nominees on their plans to strengthen national security and reform the armed forces.

Last week, President Bola Tinubu made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs, replacing General Christopher Musa with General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff.

The President also appointed Major-General W. Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke as the Chief of Air Staff and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.