Presidential Pardon: FG Committed To Promoting Justice, Upholding Human Dignity – Fagbemi

The Federal Government says it is committed to promoting justice and upholding human dignity following the presidential pardon granted earlier this month by President Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu on October 9 granted presidential pardon to one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Herbert Macaulay, and former FCT minister in the Babangida regime, Major General Mamman Vatsa (retd) among 173 others.
The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbmi, heads the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, which recommended the clemency extended to 175 persons.
The list included about 50 convicted traffickers of illicit substances such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, and Indian hemp. Many of the convicts have barely spent a year in prison for their grievous offences.
The list sparked public outrage after it was made public following the Council of State’s approval on October 9.
However, in a statement on Wednesday, Fagbemi said “following consultations with the Council of State, the President received concerns on the recommended list and consequently initiated a due process review.”
“This exercise has been completed and approved by the President. This exercise was to ensure that only persons who met stipulated legal and procedural requirements would benefit from the prerogative of mercy.
“I commend the public for their patience and constructive engagement throughout the process, and assure Nigerians that the government remains steadfast in promoting a justice system that upholds human dignity while safeguarding national security and social order.”
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Exercise Concluded with Issuance of Instruments of Release
The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to announce the formal conclusion of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy exercise with the President’s issuance of instruments granting pardon, clemency, and reduced sentences.
It is to be recalled that following consultations with the Council of State, the President received concerns on the recommended list and consequently initiated a due process review. This exercise has been completed and approved by the President. This exercise was to ensure that only persons who met stipulated legal and procedural requirements would benefit from the prerogative of mercy.
During this final review, few persons earlier recommended were found not to have met the necessary requirements and were accordingly delisted, while in some other cases, sentences were reviewed and reduced to reflect fairness, justice, and the spirit of the exercise.
This exercise underscores the President’s desire to balance justice with compassion and the belief that justice must not only punish, but also reform and redeem. The review was undertaken with meticulous commitment to due process to reinforce the administration’s broader commitment to justice reform and humane correctional practices in line with international standards.
To ensure that future exercises meet public expectations and best practices, the President has directed the immediate relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice
The President has further directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue appropriate Guidelines for the Exercise of the Power of Prerogative of Mercy, which includes compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.
This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release.
I commend the public for their patience and constructive engagement throughout the process, and assure Nigerians that the government remains steadfast in promoting a justice system that upholds human dignity while safeguarding national security and social order.
Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN),
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
October 29, 2025