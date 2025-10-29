Presidential Pardon: FG Committed To Promoting Justice, Upholding Human Dignity – Fagbemi

The Federal Government says it is committed to promoting justice and upholding human dignity following the presidential pardon granted earlier this month by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu on October 9 granted presidential pardon to one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Herbert Macaulay, and former FCT minister in the Babangida regime, Major General Mamman Vatsa (retd) among 173 others.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbmi, heads the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, which recommended the clemency extended to 175 persons.

The list included about 50 convicted traffickers of illicit substances such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, and Indian hemp. Many of the convicts have barely spent a year in prison for their grievous offences.

The list sparked public outrage after it was made public following the Council of State’s approval on October 9.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Fagbemi said “following consultations with the Council of State, the President received concerns on the recommended list and consequently initiated a due process review.”

“This exercise has been completed and approved by the President. This exercise was to ensure that only persons who met stipulated legal and procedural requirements would benefit from the prerogative of mercy.

“I commend the public for their patience and constructive engagement throughout the process, and assure Nigerians that the government remains steadfast in promoting a justice system that upholds human dignity while safeguarding national security and social order.”

