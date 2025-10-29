US Lawmakers Relying On Faulty Data To Make Christian Genocide Claims About Nigeria – FG

Some United States lawmakers are relying on inaccurate and misleading data to allege a Christian genocide in Nigeria, the Federal Government has said.

Earlier, the US lawmakers had asked the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to take decisive diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians.”

Although the Federal Government has repeatedly denied the claims, saying no religious group is being targeted, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained that some Christians are victims of attacks in the Northern part of the country.

However, speaking during an interview on CNN on Tuesday night, Idris said such claims fail to reflect the complexity of the country’s security challenges.

This is according to a Wednesday statement by the minister’s spokesman, Rabiu Ibrahim, his special assistant on media, stressing that Nigeria remains committed to religious freedom, human rights, the rule of law, and democracy.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration has renewed its efforts to tackle insecurity and ensure the safety of all citizens.

To Idris, freedom of religion is guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and must be respected by all.

“Some of the claims made by officials of the United States are based on faulty data and the assumption that victims of violence are largely Christians,” Idris said.

“Yes, there are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not target one religion — they attack both Christians and Muslims, especially in the northern part of the country.

He warned that spreading such claims unknowingly supports criminals whose main aim is to stir religious tension and provoke hostility between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

Idris said Nigeria remains a tolerant nation where people of different faiths coexist peacefully.

He warned that framing the insecurity challenge as religious persecution could deepen division and mistrust among citizens.

“Characterising these attacks as being against Christians alone will drive Nigeria towards unnecessary division,” he said.

“The criminals want to portray the situation as a fight between Christians and Muslims. It is wrong to describe Nigeria as a country that does not tolerate religious freedom. It is also inaccurate to say that nowhere is safe in Nigeria. Our country is indeed safe.”

Idris admitted that the government faces serious security challenges, but insisted that they are being addressed with renewed vigour.