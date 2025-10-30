One Injured In Another Crash On Otedola Bridge Hours After Kara Accident

An accident involving four vehicles and an articulated truck caused major traffic disruption on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

The incident occurred just hours after a deadly crash on Kara Bridge, which left several people dead and caused gridlock on the expressway.

As at the time the accident happened in the afternoon, no fatalities was recorded, though one occupant sustained a minor head injury.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the truck reportedly suffered brake failure, ramming into a vehicle in front and triggered a chain collision involving three other cars.

Emergency response officials were yet to arrive at the scene when the accident occurred, leaving stranded motorists and passersby to assist the victims.

The crash caused severe gridlock on both sides of the bridge, with several commuters spending hours in traffic.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were expected to commence clearance operations to restore traffic flow.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes pending the full removal of the affected vehicles.

Kara Bridge Accident

The earlier crash on Kara Bridge involved several trucks, including a fuel tanker, which collided late Wednesday night.

At least six people, including a police inspector, were confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses said one of the trucks lost control and rammed into others, sparking a chain collision and fire outbreak.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said eight casualties were recorded, noting that rescue and evacuation efforts were ongoing.

A towing van brought in to separate the trucks was also hit during the operation, worsening the situation.

The Commissioner of Police, Olorundare Jimoh, confirmed that five articulated vehicles were involved, attributing the cause to brake failure.

He said three injured persons were taken to hospital, while those responsible would be prosecuted.

The incident caused massive gridlock, forcing many motorists to drive against traffic as commercial drivers hiked fares between ₦2,000 and ₦2,500 on the Berger–Oshodi route.