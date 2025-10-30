Rabat To Host Nigeria Vs Gabon, Other African World Cup Play-Off Games

Moroccan capital Rabat will host the 2026 African World Cup qualifying play-offs involving Cameroon, Democratic of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria, the Confederation of African Football confirmed on Wednesday.

Nigeria face Gabon in the first semi-final on November 13 in a match-up set to feature two star strikers, Turkey-based Victor Osimhen and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Marseille.

An Osimhen hat-trick against Benin Republic in a group match this month helped Nigeria squeeze into the play-offs on goal difference at the expense of Burkina Faso.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Move Up Four Spots To 41st In New FIFA Rankings

Later on November 13, at a different venue, DR Congo face Cameroon, whose eight World Cup appearances is an African record.

This semi-final is likely to involve Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo, whose brace against Brighton last weekend helped lift the Red Devils to sixth in the Premier League.

DR Congo are hoping to qualify a second time. The country was called Zaire when they featured in the 1974 World Cup, and three losses including a 9-0 thrashing by Yugoslavia.

The mini tournament winners advance to six-nation intercontinental play-offs next March at a venue to be confirmed. Two places at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be up for grabs.

Bolivia and New Caledonia have secured places at the tournament, Iraq or UAE will represent Asia, and Curacao and Costa Rica are the frontrunners to fill the two Caribbean/Central American slots.

Semi-finals

Nov 13 – Gabon v Nigeria (1600 GMT), Cameroon v DR Congo (1900 GMT)

Final

Nov 17 – 1900 GMT

– All matches in Rabat

AFP