Court Rejects Sule Lamido’s Bid To Halt PDP National Convention

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja, has declined to grant an application filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, seeking an order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from going ahead with its planned national convention.

Lamido, through his counsel, Jeph Njikonye, had filed a motion ex parte, praying the court to issue an interim order stopping the PDP from proceeding with the convention, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filed alongside the suit.

In his ruling however, Justice Lifu refused to grant the request. Instead, he ordered the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission listed as the first and second defendants respectively, to appear before the court to show cause why the reliefs sought by the former governor should not be granted.

In the ex parte motion, Lamido, through his legal team led by Njikonye, sought two orders:

“An interim order of the honourable court restraining the first defendant from conducting its national convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State (or any other location) on November 15 and 16,2025, or on any other date the first defendant may choose, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicant’s motion on notice before this honourable court.

“An interim order restraining the second defendant from monitoring, supervising or recognising the first defendant’s national convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State (or any other location) on November15 and 16,2025, or on any other date the first defendant may choose, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicant’s motion on notice.”

Giving seven grounds in support of his application, Lamido argued that once an action is pending in court, parties are bound to maintain the status quo to prevent rendering the court’s eventual decision nugatory.

He contended that the court has inherent jurisdiction to preserve the subject matter of litigation.

Lamido maintained that if the PDP is not restrained, the party would be violating its constitution and, by implication, denying him the opportunity to contest for the position of national chairman — a position he claimed he is eminently qualified to seek.

“The plaintiff/applicant has established a prima facie legal interest in the subject matter of litigation entitling him to the grant of the interim preservative relief sought,” he stated.

He further argued that once the act sought to be restrained is completed, the equitable remedy of an interim injunction may no longer be available, hence the need for the court’s intervention at this stage.

According to him, the suit raises serious triable issues, and the balance of convenience tilts in favour of granting the interim preservative reliefs sought.

The matter, which was the only case on Friday’s cause list, was heard in the judge’s chambers after Njikonye moved the motion, Justice Lifu said it would be necessary to hear from the defendants before making any orders.

Justice Lifu gave the defendants 72 hours from the date of service to respond and adjourned the matter until November 6, for hearing.