Gov Mohammed Leads PDP Chieftains To Court Ahead Of Judgment On National Convention

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday led some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to the Federal High Court, Abuja, ahead of the judgment on the party’s planned national convention.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Lamido Threatens Legal Action Against PDP Over Chairmanship Nomination Form

Three members of the party — Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Amah Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman), and Turnah George ( South-South PDP Secretary) — had instituted the suit seeking to stop the convention where new national officers are expected to be elected.

They hinged their suit on the ground of breach of the party’s constitution.

The PDP Governors’ Forum had in August cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others against derailing the national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Monday, the party postponed the screening of aspirants for its 2025 national convention citing “unforeseen” issues.

“The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances,” the party wrote in the statement signed by the chairman of the convention committee and governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement,” a statement from opposition party partly read.

More to follow…