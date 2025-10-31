justiceforchanya: Bring Sister’s Alleged Rapists To Justice, Brother Tells First Lady, IGP

The family of Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old who died in 2018 from complications linked to prolonged sexual abuse, has called on the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to ensure justice for the deceased.

Ochanya’s brother, John Ameh, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to declare the son of one of the suspects wanted for the alleged rape of the teenager.

He said the family of the deceased had yet to recover from the trauma of the incident.

“It’s quite traumatising; we’ve been re-traumatised by the renewed call for justice in Ochanya’s case.

“However, it’s a bit soothing with the support from Nigerians from diverse backgrounds. I’ve been inundated with calls from many Nigerians.

“It’s been really difficult for us as a family. It’s been a challenging time for us again, having to relive the sordid circumstances that led to Ochanya’s passing,” Ameh said.

“Just think about it: if she were the daughter of a prominent person, an elite, would this be happening to her, would this be happening to us as a family? Certainly not; it’s unfortunate.

“If the Inspector General of Police, including the first lady of Nigeria, and the President, are really in charge of this country, they must find these people and bring them to justice, no matter how long it takes,” he added.

Alleged Threats

Ameh, who is also a journalist, said that he and other bereaved family members had received death threats for fighting for justice for Ochanya.

“We must situate this issue in the right context because the Ogbujas are not acting alone, if you would like to know. This is a lecturer at the state polytechnic in Ugbokolo.

“But he has the backing of top people because we have been harassed, intimidated, and threatened. In fact, my life is in danger. Since the renewed call for justice, I no longer stay at home because I know that they are against the advocacy that is going on, calling for justice.

“The groundswell of support has been overwhelming, and they don’t want that. So with the support of their collaborators, they feel that they can bully people out of the struggle and then threaten them with death.

“Our parents are there in the village with no protection. I wrote several times, so these are the issues that are at stake.”

Police Petition

Recalling an incident during a hearing on the case, he stated, “Now, this is the point. In 2018, when Mrs. Obuja was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Makurdi by NAPTIP, I went to the court to witness proceedings, and I was attacked by Mrs. Obuja’s younger sibling.

“He came there with his goons, and then he tried to harass me, and then at the end of the day, he told me categorically, ‘I will deal with you’. You will see what will happen to you in the course of this trial.’

“In my subsequent appearance in court, we were met with the same kind of treatment. I wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, telling him about the threats that I’ve received verbally from the family of Mrs. Ogbuja, particularly her siblings. But they never did anything about it.

“I wrote to the Inspector General of Police telling him that we need security, we need protection, including witnesses, that we are being intimidated not to go to court to testify in this matter.”

Ameh said it was shocking that the alleged prime suspect in the rape case had yet to be arrested by the police seven years after the incident.

Speaking on the matter, he said, “Could you imagine for seven years that the police, for such a despicable crime, have refused to arrest the principal perpetrator of this crime. That is shocking.

“It only tells you about what we do as a country. It tells you about the failure of the government in fighting crime, specifically the police.”

Alleged Rape, Court Case

Ochanya allegedly faced repeated sexual assaults by Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son Victor.

But the Benue State High Court acquitted the lecturer in April 2022, citing insufficient evidence, while Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja, Ochanya’s aunt, received a five-month sentence without a fine for negligence from the Federal High Court in Makurdi, for failing to protect the teenager from the abuse.

Victor Ogbuja has reportedly been on the run.

Ochanya reportedly died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, on 17 October 2018, from vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a condition that causes continuous leakage of urine from the vagina.

Call For Justice

However, there have been renewed calls to bring those responsible for the alleged rape of Ochanya.

Several prominent Nigerians have also joined the campaign with the hashtag #justiceforchanya on social media.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, said on her Facebook page, “Seven years ago, the heart-wrenching story of little Ochanya devastated me.

“I thought the perpetrators were in jail. Alas, they were discharged and acquitted. The family of the late Ochanya Ogbanje should write a petition to me: Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan, Room 2:05 Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja. For our children, I stand for Justice for Ochanya.”