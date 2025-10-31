Lagos Govt Demolishes Over 200 Illegal Shanties, Uncovers Dummy Gun

The Lagos State Government has demolished over 200 illegal shanties and dislodged several criminal hideouts beneath Costain, Ijora, and Apapa Road.

The large-scale operation was coordinated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, and supported by multiple agencies.

The enforcement aimed to reclaim public spaces, restore environmental order, and curb criminal activities along key transport corridors.

During the clearance, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) discovered a dummy gun and other weapons hidden under the bridges.

LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the discovery in a statement issued in Lagos.

He said the items were found inside makeshift structures used by suspected criminals beneath the Costain Bridge.

Giwa condemned the state of the affected areas, describing them as “a monumental affront to public decency and order.”

“No responsive and responsible government would countenance such brazen lawlessness within vital infrastructural zones,” he said.

He said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to stop traffic robberies, drug peddling, and environmental nuisance.

Giwa also confirmed that long-abandoned trucks and unauthorised garages converted into criminal dens were removed from the Ijora Bridge area.

The exercise featured the participation of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and the Nigeria Police Force.

Teams worked together to clear derelict vehicles and dismantle shanties around Apapa Road, Ijora, and Costain inward Iponri.

Giwa reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to sustain the tempo of urban renewal across Lagos.

He warned that any illegal occupants who attempt to return to the cleared sites would face “swift and decisive sanctions.”

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration remains committed to a safer, cleaner, and more habitable Lagos,” Giwa added.

He commended all participating agencies for their cooperation and urged residents to remain law-abiding and supportive of government initiatives.