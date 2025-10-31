×

NASA Rejects Kardashian’s Claim Moon Landing ‘Didn’t Happen’

Conspiracy theories about the Moon landing have swirled for nearly 50 years.

By Channels Television
Updated October 31, 2025
Kim Kardashian
US celebrity Kim Kardashian (R) arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

 

NASA hit back on Thursday at reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s claim that the 1969 Moon landing “didn’t happen,” a theory consistently debunked over decades.

“Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote on social media platform X.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first steps on the Moon’s surface during the Apollo 11 mission.

The “Blood Moon” is pictured during an eclipse in the night sky in Shanghai on September 8, 2025. Stargazers had a chance to see a “Blood Moon” on the night of September 7-8 during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

 

However, conspiracy theories about the Moon landing have swirled for nearly 50 years, with the most recent comments coming on the latest episode of the A-list celebrity’s series “The Kardashians.”

“I’m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,” Kardashian tells co-star Sarah Paulson.

Kardashian then reads a quote allegedly from Aldrin, responding to a question about the scariest moment of the expedition.

“There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen,” she said.

(FILES) Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

It remains unclear to which article Kardashian was referring or whether the comments were from Aldrin, who was alleged to have punched a man in 2022 for harassing him about the Apollo 11 mission being a hoax.

Speaking with producers in the episode, Kardashian again claims the space mission was “fake” and cites “a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen.”

“He says it all the time now in interviews,” she said.

Duffy tagged Kardashian in his X post and highlighted the Artemis mission, NASA’s current moon exploration program.

“We won the last space race and we will win this one too,” he said before inviting Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the mission’s launch.

