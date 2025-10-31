National Convention: Wike Welcomes Court Verdict, Says Impunity Has No Place In PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described the court judgement stopping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its national convention as bringing down impunity.

On Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the planned 2025 National Convention of the PDP until the party complies with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution and the Electoral Act are met.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party, the judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law as well as its guidelines and regulations.

Shortly after the verdict, Wike said he is filled with different reactions. He said while the ruling stands as one of the happiest days of his life it is also the saddest because of how unsettled the party is.

“We are happy that we have fought impunity while on another part we are not happy with what is going on in the party,” Wike said, while addressing some PDP concerned stakeholders from 12 states of the federation including the FCT.

“It’s unfortunate that the so-called purported national convention cannot hold, it has never been bad like this in the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Some of the dignitaries in attendance include former governors of Benue and Abia states, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu, present and former federal lawmakers, Rivers State lawmakers led by the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, some PDP party state chairmen among others.

Speaking further, Wike stated that leadership is very important and when certain people become arrogant and not recognize sacrifices some of party stakeholders it is only a matter of time for reactions to spring up.

“Opposition party is supposed to put heads together and follow due process but if you are not doing that then you are sending a wrong message,” he stated.

The FCT Minister urged them not to relent in their effort in standing by the truth

“The last time we met we said we are going to challenge any action that contravenes provision of the party, and today by the grace of God, the court has allowed justice to prevail.

“Nobody will be intimidated we will do what is right. what I expect the governors to do now is to use monies in the state to impact lives of citizens and not to use it to kill our party,” he added.