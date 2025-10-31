New Juve Manager Spalletti Eyes Scudetto

New Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti said on Friday that his seventh-placed team are capable of challenging for the Sere A title.

“Of course, I hope this team can still get involved in the title race,” he said Friday, on the eve of Juve’s game at Cremonese.

Spalletti, who succeeds the sacked Igor Tudor, added: “As we discussed with the players on Thursday, we must aim for the highest.

“And the highest is the Scudetto.

“Only nine matches have been played; there are still 29 left to play. That’s a lot of matches, and I’ve seen many things during my 30-plus years of career.”

Juventus have given Spalletti until the end of the season in the hope that the 66-year-old can secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. His contract runs until June 30.

Should he achieve that Spalletti will be given more time to help put Juve back at the top in Italy after being overtaken by Inter Milan and Napoli in recent seasons.

Spalletti was the man behind Napoli’s historic Serie A title in 2023 and has been one of the country’s most influential coaches over the past two decades, also performing above expectations at Roma and Inter Milan.

He added at his unveiling: “If I didn’t believe in this team, in its potential despite the difficult moments, why would I have agreed to sign an eight-month contract?

“I believe we can do good work, which requires availability, willpower, and self-discipline.”

Five months after his dismissal as Italy coach Spalletti is relishing being back in the Serie A limelight.

“In a club like this, ambitions are obviously high. We must compete in the Champions League.”

He had kind words for the man he placed, Tudor, who was sacked on Monday.

“I’m sure I will be taking over a team that is mentally strong and well-trained,” he said.

