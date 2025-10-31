Trump Declares Nigeria A ‘Country Of Particular Concern’ Over Alleged Killings Of Christians

United States President Donald Trump has declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged killings of Christians.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Trump said Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, describing the alleged killing as a “mass slaughter.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” he wrote.

The US president added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern.’ But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” Trump wrote.

FG Rejects Genocide Claims

In September, the Federal Government described claims of a systematic genocide against Christians as “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said portraying Nigeria’s insecurity as a religious conflict was a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is inaccurate and harmful.

“The federal government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians,” he said.

Idris stressed that extremists have attacked citizens of all faiths, noting that Muslims, Christians, and even non-religious Nigerians have suffered alike.

Between May 2023 and February 2025, he said, security forces killed over 13,500 terrorists and rescued nearly 10,000 hostages.

READ ALSO: US Lawmakers Relying On Faulty Data To Make Christian Genocide Claims About Nigeria – FG

He added that the recent capture of top Ansaru leaders and over 700 convictions of Boko Haram suspects reflected Nigeria’s progress in the fight against terrorism.

“These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, on October 17, Senior Adviser to President Trump on Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, where he dismissed claims of a targeted genocide.

“Those who know the terrain well know that terrorism has no colour, no religion, and no tribe,” Boulos said.

He acknowledged that extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS have killed people of all faiths, often attacking Muslims more than Christians.

“Any loss of life is one too many, and we should work together to end this,” he added.

Committee On Religious Allegations

On October 14, the Nigerian Senate formed a 12-member ad-hoc committee to study international concerns about the alleged persecution of Christians.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed the committee to produce a fact-based position paper to guide Nigeria’s diplomatic response.

“Our findings must be backed with verifiable facts and statistics,” Akpabio said.

The Senate also resolved to engage with the U.S. Congress to correct what it described as misleading narratives about Nigeria’s security challenges.

CAN Calls For Protection

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said Christian communities have suffered multiple attacks resulting in loss of lives.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged the government to take stronger action to protect citizens and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Our concern remains that these cries for justice and protection are too often met with delay or denial,” he said.

The Association emphasised that it has consistently documented religiously motivated attacks, collaborated with international bodies, and appealed to the International Criminal Court for intervention.

“The pain of Christian families torn apart by violence must never be treated as mere statistics,” CAN added.

Minister Idris reiterated that freedom of religion is guaranteed under Nigeria’s Constitution and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to human rights and democracy.

“It is doubtful that foreign interlopers are aware that the current heads of both the armed forces and the police are Christians,” he said.

He called on international observers and media platforms to act responsibly and avoid sensationalism.

“We urge all commentators to support Nigeria’s efforts in combating terrorism and criminality,” he said.