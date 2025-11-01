2025 Convention: Court Judgement An Assault On Nigeria’s Democracy— PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, stopping its planned 2025 national convention.

In a judgment on Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, stopped the major opposition group from holding its 2025 national convention until compliance with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution, and the Electoral Act is met.

Following the suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party, the judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting a report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law, as well as its guidelines and regulations.

The judge held that INEC was not entitled to give effect to the convention if a party had not done so in accordance with the Constitution, Electoral Act, and the guidelines/regulations of political parties.

The plaintiffs instituted the suit seeking to stop the planned November 15 and 16, 2025, National Convention of PDP scheduled for Ibadan in Oyo State, where new National Officers are expected to be elected on the grounds of breach of the party’s Constitution.

The nine defendants are, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, National Organizing Secretary of the party, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, Ali Odefa, and Emmanuel Ogidi.

However, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, the party noted that it was appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court.

It described the court judgement as “an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process” and charged its members, chapters, and organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards holding its national convention.

The party also said it will challenge the court’s judgment.

“However, the PDP states that the judgement of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgement in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country”, the statement said.