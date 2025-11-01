Anyanwu-Led PDP NWC Announces Counter-Suspension Of Damagum, Others

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated, as the Senator Samuel Anyanwu–led National Working Committee (NWC) announced the counter-suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, citing alleged incompetence, misappropriation of party funds, and pursuit of personal interests.

Also suspended are the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, among others.

According to Senator Anyanwu, all the suspended officers will be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.

The announcement by Anyanwu comes shortly after the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced his suspension as the party’s National Secretary by the NWC.

Others suspended alongside Anyanwu are the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organizing Secretary, Umaru Bature for one month.

The suspension comes on the heels of the judgement of the Federal High Court On Friday, which stopped the party’s planned national convention.

Ologunagba had told journalists in Abuja on Saturday that the decision followed an emergency meeting of the national working committee, which was held in Abuja.

He noted that the suspended party officials have been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

He said that during this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities.

According to him, in the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

He added that in the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services has been directed to oversee the activities of the Department.