Greek Govt Under Fire Over Closure Of 204 Post Offices

Greece’s conservative government has come under fire after 204 post offices were earmarked for shutdown in a surprise cost-cutting move.

The announcement that the post offices, many of them on islands, would close Monday drew wide criticism from mayors, opposition parties, and even some of the government’s own lawmakers.

The central union of Greek municipalities, in a statement on Friday, said the move left “large areas with high population density and significant economic activity… completely deprived of services.”

“We are outraged that this decision was not preceded by any official notification,” it said.

Protests to be held at various parts of the country on Monday.

Even government lawmakers voiced surprise.

“This is not just a technocratic issue, but also a matter of serving citizens. There are serious problems concerning the elderly, border regions, and even large cities,” Stelios Petsas, a former government spokesman, told parliament.

Hellenic Post, in a statement, said the offices abolished “have minimal commercial activity and overlap with neighbouring locations.”

“Many of them operated at losses exceeding 150,000 euros ($174,000) annually,” it added.

The company said it would counterbalance the cuts with improved door-to-door services.

Hellenic Post is owned by the Growthfund, a state holding company and investment fund set up during the Greek economic crisis to maximise the value of public assets.

