Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Neutralise Criminal Gang In Ebonyi

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Ebonyi State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt on the mother of a prominent individual in Isata Community, Isu, in Onicha Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, and obtained by Channels Television on Saturday, Ukandu stated that the operatives acted on cultivated intelligence in achieving the feat.

He noted that three suspects have been arrested, as one of the members of the gang remains at large.

One locally made single-barrel gun was recovered from the suspects.

He added that they will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigation.

In a similar operation, the operatives have neutralised two suspected hoodlums during a raid on their hideout in the Iyonu community of Ishielu Local Government Area.

According to Ukandu, the operation was carried out within the Iyonu/Idodo Forest, following credible intelligence on the activities of a criminal gang terrorising the area.

He added that on sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire. At the end of the encounter, two of the suspects were neutralised.

The following exhibits: one AK-47 rifle, two locally fabricated Dane guns, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and five (5) live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, has assured residents of Ebonyi State that the command will not relent in its fight against criminal elements in the state.

She further urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information to assist the command in its proactive crime prevention efforts.