Rivers Flood Committee Seeks FG’s Intervention

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has called for urgent intervention by the Federal Government to dredge the heavily silted Orashi River, identified as a major cause of recurring floods in at least four local government areas in the state.

Chairman of the committee and Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, made the appeal during a press briefing at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where she also announced the resumption of the committee’s full operations following the reopening of its intervention fund account.

The account, she explained, had been temporarily frozen during the transition from emergency rule to democratic governance.

The committee, which was established during the emergency period and previously chaired by the then Secretary to the State Government (SSG), is now headed by Prof. Odu, with the current SSG serving as Vice Chairman.

Prof. Odu said the committee, reactivated about five weeks ago by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is now in its mitigation phase—one of its three operational stages, which include advocacy/prevention, mitigation, and post-flood intervention.

She disclosed that engagements have already been held with leaders of the most flood-prone Local Government Areas (LGAs), including Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA), and parts of Abua/Odual.

Announcing the committee’s next steps, Prof. Odu said members would embark on visits to flood-affected communities to engage victims and commence the distribution of relief materials to residents both in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and in their homes.

She clarified that about 80 percent of the intervention funds had already been utilised by the previous committee for essential activities such as the rehabilitation of IDP camps, installation of boreholes, and procurement of non-perishable relief materials currently stored at the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder barracks.

The Deputy Governor further revealed that the committee would collaborate with local government chairmen to ensure equitable distribution of relief items, particularly to households that opt to remain in their communities instead of relocating to IDP camps.

Addressing urban flooding, Prof. Odu noted that most flash floods in Port Harcourt and other cities were caused by blocked drainage systems resulting from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and the construction of buildings along water channels.

She stressed that flood prevention and management require collective responsibility involving the Federal, State, and Local Governments, as well as residents.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt Donates Four Operational Vehicles To Ibadan Airport

To strengthen local response, she said all LGAs have been directed to establish 13-man flood control committees to oversee activities such as clearing drains, repairing culverts, and community sanitation.

Prof. Odu also announced that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who serves as Vice Chairman of the committee, and the Head of Service will lead a delegation to visit the family that recently lost two children in a flood-related incident, to deliver an official condolence message and offer support.

Following the briefing, the Deputy Governor led members of the committee and journalists on an inspection of the relief materials in preparation for immediate distribution across affected communities.