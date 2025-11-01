Southern Kaduna Senator Katung Dumps PDP For APC

Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Barr. Sunday Katung has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the Senator on Saturday attributed his decision to a genuine desire to serve his constituency better.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopped the PDP from holding its 2025 national convention.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

A New Chapter: A Message of Unity and Purpose

Dear Friends and Political Associates,

The past few weeks have been incredibly demanding yet profoundly reflective moments of my public life. During this period, I have engaged in deep consultations with constituents, critical stakeholders, family members, friends, and political associates regarding a most difficult—but ultimately necessary—decision: my decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

If I have not been able to meet with you personally, please understand that this in no way diminishes your importance or value to me. The sheer breadth of this engagement has made it humanly impossible to have one-on-one conversations with everyone. I sincerely apologize for that and appeal for your understanding and continued trust as we move forward together.

This realignment is driven by a genuine desire to serve our people more effectively and ensure that our voices are heard and respected at the highest decision-making tables where the destinies of our communities are being shaped. It is also a direct response to the clarion call from various segments of our constituency urging us to consider this move, especially given the special interest that both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani have shown in collaborating with us to bring about phenomenal and epoch-making development.

I am fully convinced—and my dear brother, Hon. Daniel Amos, along with our colleagues in the Kaduna State House of Assembly who are making this journey with us, share in this conviction—that the APC’s developmental footprints across our senatorial district since the inception of its current administrations at state and federal levels clearly reflect a genuine commitment to inclusion, equity, and progress.

The era of marginalization and exclusion, particularly in our recent past, is being replaced with purposeful governance and partnership. We are moving, therefore, to ensure that these gains are not only sustained but replicated in many more communities in the zone.

As I have often remarked, politics is dynamic, and political alignments may shift from time to time. Yet, our shared vision, our bond of brotherhood, and our commitment to uplifting the lives of our people must remain permanent. While politics sometimes divides friends or strains relationships, I sincerely appeal to all friends, family members, and associates who may feel disappointed or disagree with this decision to not allow this disagreement destroy personal relationships built on years of trust, loyalty, and shared experiences.

As Thomas Jefferson wisely said, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, or in philosophy as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” Let our relationships going forward embody that same spirit of mutual respect and enduring friendship. On my part, I promise to keep the communication lines open.

Together, let us stay united in purpose, steadfast in hope, and focused on delivering a better future for the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung

Senator, Kaduna South Senatorial District