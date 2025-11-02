Help Nigeria Tackle Insecurity Instead Of Issuing ‘Threat,’ Kwankwaso Tells US

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says the United States of America (USA) should assist Nigeria with “cutting-edge technologies” to fight insecurity.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, wrote on his X handle on Sunday evening.

His comment followed President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern over a Christian genocide claim.

Trump, who posted on his Truth Social on Friday, said, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter”.

A day later, the US president threatened to send US troops to Nigeria if the Federal Government did not address the issue.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

READ ALSO: Military Action Threat: Engage US Govt Diplomatically, Wahab Shittu Tells Tinubu

‘Engage American Government’

I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.” Advertisement It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different… — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) November 2, 2025

But Kwankwaso believes diplomacy would work better, saying the security threats cut across religious, political, and ethnic leanings.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” the NNPP chieftain’s post read.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage. To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu’s government has dismissed the Christian genocide claim.

In a statement he signed, Tinubu said his administration respects every religion and maintains its commitment to religious freedom.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it recognise government efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and belief. “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” the president said.