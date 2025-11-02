NDLEA Uncovers Secret Colorado Factory In Lagos, Arrests 30-Year-Old Owner

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a secret laboratory used for producing colorado, a potent synthetic strain of cannabis, inside a residential building at Ajao Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the owner of the laboratory, 30-year-old Stephen Imoh, was arrested during a raid following months of surveillance and intelligence gathering on the local production of the psychoactive substance.

According to Babafemi, the breakthrough was recorded after operatives intercepted multiple consignments of Colorado in March and May 2025, a discovery that suggested the substance, previously imported into Nigeria, was now being produced locally.

Items recovered from the suspect include 16.2kg of freshly cooked Colos, 1.7kg of adb-chmnaca Cannabinol, 4.5kg of potassium carbonate, and 91 litres of dibromo butane, all used in the manufacture of synthetic cannabis.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives, in another operation, raided the hideout of a 28-year-old drug dealer, Afeez Salisu (alias Malu), in Mushin, Lagos, recovering 16 compressed blocks of Ghana loud and several designer sachets and bottles of Colorado weighing 16.4kg were recovered from him.