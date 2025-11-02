Tinubu To Meet Trump Over Christian Genocide Claims – Bwala

President Bola Tinubu is expected to meet with his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, over the recent claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement on X, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said the meeting would happen “in the coming days.”

READ ALSO: Trump Threatens Military Action In Nigeria Over ‘Killing Of Christians’

Bwala stressed the commitment of both leaders to combating insurgency and terrorism, saying Trump has supported Nigeria by authorising arms sales, which the President has effectively utilised in the fight against terrorism, yielding significant results.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show,” Bwala said.

He explained that differences in perception regarding whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or people of all faiths would be discussed during the meeting, which could be held either at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

“Both President Bola Tinubu and President Donald Trump have shared interests in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity,” he said.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences, if they exist, would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in the State House or White House.”

This comes a day after Trump threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to purported anti-Christian violence, saying he instructed the recently renamed Department of War to “prepare for possible action”.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to the African country “if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians”.

The US “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities”, Trump added, without specifying which groups or alleged “atrocities” he was referring to.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” he wrote.

Trump had earlier announced that Nigeria would be added to the Department of State’s list of “Countries of Particular Concern”, which is set up to monitor religious persecution around the world.