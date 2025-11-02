Tinubu Well Ahead Of Orchestrated Game Unfolding In US – Onanuga

The presidency on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu, is “well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America”.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on X, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to purported anti-Christian violence.

Trump had in a Saturday statement said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to the African country “if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians.” He noted that he instructed the recently renamed Department of War to “prepare for possible action”.

But Onanuga maintained that Tinubu had taken decisive steps by implementing sweeping changes in the nation’s military leadership and setting clear expectations for them.

“President Bola Tinubu was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America as he told the new service chiefs on Thursday what Nigerians expect of them. No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results,” Onanuga wrote.

President Bola Tinubu was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America as he told the new service chiefs on Thursday what Nigerians expect of them. No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results. Here is the excerpt of his speech: "Security threats are constantly…

The president had charged the security chiefs to carry out their duties with “patriotic zeal” and to be “innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous”.

Tinubu also emphasised the need to deploy technology where necessary and vowed to provide full support to the armed forces.

“Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South,” the president had said.

“We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.”

Similarly, Tinubu is expected to meet with Trump, over the recent claims of Christian genocide in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, disclosed this in a statement on X on Saturday.

Bwala stressed the commitment of both leaders to combatting insurgency and terrorism, saying Trump has supported Nigeria by authorising arms sales, which the President has effectively utilised in the fight against terrorism, yielding significant results.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show,” Bwala said.

He explained that differences in perception regarding whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or people of all faiths would be discussed during the meeting, which could hold either at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

“Both President Bola Tinubu and President Donald Trump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity,” he said.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences if they exist would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House.”