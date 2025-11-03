INEC Assures Anambra Residents Of Credible Gov Election As Candidates Sign Peace Accord

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, SAN, has assured that the forthcoming Anambra State off-cycle governorship election will be peaceful and credible, citing extensive preparations and a collective commitment to non-violence.

According to a statement by INEC on Monday, Amupitan, a professor, gave the assurance during the ongoing signing of the Peace Accord, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) under the leadership of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

In his goodwill message, the INEC Chairman commended the NPC for its “unwavering commitment to fostering peaceful elections in Nigeria,” noting that extending the Peace Accord initiative to off-cycle governorship elections has played a vital role in reducing electoral tensions and violence across the country.

“After witnessing the success of the Peace Accord at the national level, the NPC graciously agreed, five years ago, to our request to devolve its signing… This became necessary given the tensions and violence that have accompanied some past elections,” the INEC Chairman stated.

READ ALSO: Anambra Election Is A Chance For INEC To Show It Has Turned New Page — Atiku

He, however, emphasized that the signatures on the document are symbolic and must be backed by genuine action.

“It is not the signatures on this document that guarantee peace; it is the genuine commitment to honouring its provisions,” he cautioned, urging the 16 participating political parties and their candidates to ensure the message of peace cascades to their supporters at all levels.

To bolster confidence in the process, Professor Amupitan outlined the Commission’s comprehensive preparations for the election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

He revealed that INEC has fine-tuned deployment plans for 24,000 personnel and election materials across the state’s 5,718 Polling Units and hundreds of collation centres. “Voters should therefore expect a significant improvement in Election Day logistics,” he affirmed.

The Commission has approved a final register of 2,802,790 eligible voters and extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) until Sunday, November 2, to ensure maximum participation.

The Chairman also reaffirmed INEC’s resolve to firmly combat vote-buying, warning that “any individuals or groups planning to subvert the will of the people will be firmly confronted within the strong hands of the law.”

On the critical issue of security, the INEC Chairman disclosed that the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has instituted robust measures. He confirmed that the Nigeria Police Force will deploy 45,000 personnel and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will deploy 10,250 officers to secure the electoral process.

With the Peace Accord in place, the proactive efforts of security agencies, and the support of traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders, Professor Amupitan expressed strong confidence that the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will be both peaceful and successful.

Concluding his message on an optimistic note, he declared: “Let us work together to ensure that the upcoming election is remembered not for division or discord, but for its spirit of unity and the pursuit of common goals. Let us demonstrate to the world that Anambra State is a beacon of hope, resilience, and democratic values.