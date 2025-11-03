It’s Obvious Opposition Behind Claims Of Genocide Against Christians — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the opposition for the claims that Christians are being targeted and killed in Nigeria.

Wike spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, where he described the move as ‘politics too far.’

He, however, did not list one opposition leader or elaborate further on what he meant.

When asked if the opposition was fuelling the narrative of a Christian genocide, Wike said, “It is very obvious and I have said this.

“The problem we have today is that Mr President’s own nature of politics, you can see the collapse of the opposition.

“It will be difficult for anybody. The opposition today has seen that no party is prepared to challenge the President returning to power.

“What do we do? Should we allow him to just go in like that without challenges? We must do something, and one of the things to do is bring up such thing that will divide the country.”

Wike said the narrative of genocide under President Bola Tinubu’s administration is “politics taken too far”.

“It is an indictment that a government I am serving, anybody will allege that that government is supporting genocide, killing of Christians, and I am still in that government.

“This is politics taken too far. The Inspector General of Police is a Christian, the Director General of the State Security Service is a Christian, and the Chief of Defence (Staff) is a Christian.

“Tell me how any right-thinking person will think that we will sit in a government and support the killing of our own people?” he queried.

According to Wike, the killings of Nigerians in any part of the country do not bring joy to any Nigerian leader.

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, US President Trump said that he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In his post, Trump said that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians.”

Trump on Sunday also repeated his threat of a military operation in Nigeria over the killings of Christians, after the Nigerian presidency suggested a meeting to resolve the issue.

Asked if he was considering US troops on the ground in Nigeria or air strikes, Trump replied: “Could be, I mean, a lot of things — I envisage a lot of things.”

“They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he added.

When asked if he was worried about Trump’s possible invasion of Nigeria, Wike did not categorically reply to the question.

Weighing in on whether Trump was playing the politics, the Minister said: “There could be some misinformation or distortion. It’s unfortunate.”