JAMB Extends 2025 Public Universities’ Admissions Deadline To November 17

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced an extension of the 2025 admissions deadline for public universities across Nigeria from October 31 to November 17, 2025.

A statement posted on JAMB’s official X handle noted that the decision was taken following emerging circumstances to give institutions more time to complete their admission processes.

The Board recalled that the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, held on July 18, 2025, and chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, had earlier fixed October 31, 2025, as the deadline for all public universities to conclude admissions.

According to the statement, the extension became necessary due to two major reasons: an appeal by the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) and the recent accreditation of new programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“AVCNU has specially appealed for an extension due to the disruption caused by a number of factors, including a court order directing that the status quo should remain on the 2025/2026 admission list, which was only lifted by the same court on 28th October 2025,” the statement read.

It added, “In a bid to expand access in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the NUC on 29th October, 2025, released a list of 229 programmes recently accredited for 37 universities. Admission into those programmes is just being scheduled.”

READ ALSO: DMO Opens November FGN Savings Bond Subscription

JAMB commended the diligence and cooperation of public universities in working toward the initial deadline, noting that the extension aims to ensure fairness and inclusivity across all institutions.

While stressing that the new deadline of November 17, 2025, is final and must be strictly adhered to, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible admission process that aligns with national education goals and institutional autonomy.