Trump’s Genocide Allegation Against Tinubu’s Govt Shows US Intelligence Has Failed – NOA

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has taken a swipe at President Donald Trump, saying his allegation of genocide is as a failure of the United States’ intelligence.

Issa-Onilu stated this at the monthly National Joint Security press briefing held in Abuja on Monday, adding that this is not the first time that the U.S intelligence failed.

He cited instances where the intelligence failed in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

“This is not the first time that the intelligence of the United States failed Americans. It failed in Iraq, it turned out that there was no weapon of mass destruction and they apologized,” he stated.

“It failed them in Libya and many other instances. So I’m sure this is another error in their intelligence gathering Beyond that, we all are Nigerians. We know that there are killings IN Nigeria and there are killings that should never happen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: It’s Obvious Opposition Behind Claims Of Genocide Against Christians — Wike

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, US President Trump said that he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In his post, Trump said that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians.”

Trump on Sunday also repeated his threat of a military operation in Nigeria over the killings of Christians, after the Nigerian presidency suggested a meeting to resolve the issue.

Asked if he was considering US troops on the ground in Nigeria or air strikes, Trump replied: “Could be, I mean, a lot of things — I envisage a lot of things.”

“They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he added.