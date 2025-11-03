[VIDEO] ANALYSIS: Will US Carry Out Military Action In Nigeria?

Channels Television’s Chief Data Analyst and Founder of Leadership by Data, Babajide Ogunsanwo, has provided insight into the rising diplomatic tension between Nigeria and the United States following President Donald Trump’s threats of military action following claims of Christian genocide.

Ogunsanwo noted that the US position stems from “evidence” reportedly gathered by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which has long expressed concern about Nigeria.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He explained that Nigeria’s inclusion on the US list of “countries of particular concern” reflects a recurring pattern, as the same occurred in 2020 under Trump and was later reversed by President Joe Biden.

READ ALSO: Ground Operation, Air Strikes Could Be Part Of US Attack In Nigeria – Trump

According to Ogunsanwo, Nigeria’s weakened “perception of value” in Washington has also reduced its leverage during diplomatic negotiations.

The data analyst added that declining American investments between 2020 and 2024 indicate a cooling relationship, revealing a “less interested” posture from Washington.

However, Ogunsanwo believes a military operation remains unlikely, noting that while Trump’s statement gained over 10 million views, official US agencies have not confirmed any imminent action.

He advised the Nigerian government to counter the US claims with verifiable data on religious freedom and terrorism.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened possible military action against Nigeria over the killings of Christians. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he said he was considering “a lot of things,” after earlier directing the Pentagon to prepare a possible attack plan.

Trump had earlier claimed Christianity faced “an existential threat” in Nigeria and warned that U.S. action would be “fast, vicious, and sweet” if the violence continued.

Reacting, presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala said Nigeria remains a U.S. partner in the global fight against terrorism but stressed that any support must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Bwala suggested Trump’s comments might be aimed at prompting dialogue between both leaders, as President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong record of religious tolerance.