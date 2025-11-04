DSS Confirms Prosecution Of Owo Church Attack Suspects, Others

The Department of State Services on Tuesday said several high-profile terrorism suspects are currently facing trial across the country as part of efforts to strengthen national security and enforce accountability.

In its update, the secret agency said five men are being tried over the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, which left more than 40 people dead.

Several suspects are also facing terrorism charges over the June 2025 Yelwata massacre in Benue State, where dozens were killed.

According to the DSS Director-General, Tosin Ajayi, the ongoing prosecutions show the commitment of security agencies to ensuring that perpetrators of terror are brought to justice in line with the rule of law.

The agency noted that the Federal High Court in Abuja will on November 19 continue the trial of two wanted terror suspects — Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Abubakar Abba — arrested in a high-risk operation in July.

The duo, believed to be leaders of the ANSARU terrorist group, face a 32-count charge, including terrorism financing and illegal mining.

Usman has already been sentenced to 15 years for one of the offences, while Abba pleaded not guilty.

To DSS, the prosecution of Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 2011 UN building bombing in Abuja, is ongoing, alongside four others.

Over 125 convicted terrorists have already been sentenced since last year, with several more cases still pending before the courts.

See the statement below: