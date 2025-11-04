Gbajabiamila Reaffirms President Tinubu’s Commitment To Health Sector Reforms

The Chief Of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reaffirmed the commitment of the President to health sector reforms, including the revitalisation of healthcare delivery across the country.

He stated this on Tuesday when he met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives led by its national president, Haruna Mamman, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit of the association follows its winning of the hosting right for the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation Conference (West Africa Region) scheduled to hold between 20th and 24th April, 2026. Nigeria is the first African nation to host the conference.

Gbajabiamila reiterated the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to healthcare reforms, noting that health remains one of the government’s top priorities.

He cited several recent achievements, including the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres, the expansion of national health insurance coverage from 20 million to 60 million Nigerians, and increased investment in health infrastructure and manpower development.

The Chief of Staff to the President congratulated the association for securing the hosting right, the first in West Africa, and emphasised the need for a clear implementation plan to guide government support.‎

“Thank you for taking the time to come and inform us on what you’re doing. Congratulations that you will be hosting this Commonwealth event in April next year, the first of its kind,” he stated.

“We wish you all the very best, and undoubtedly, government will play whatever role it deems fit and is in a position to play.‎

“I think it’s important if this office can get a clear plan as to where you are, the roadmap to April, what you’ve done, and how you intend to execute it.”

He further called for synergy between the association, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for seamless coordination.‎

Presenting their requests, the National President of NANNM, Haruna Mamman, appealed for government’s support in making the hosting of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation Conference a success.

He said hosting the West African regional CNMF conference would benefit Nigeria and showcase the country’s leadership in healthcare.‎

Mamman disclosed that the event, which will attract nurses and midwives from 56 Commonwealth countries, will also be attended by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon. Shirley Botchwey.‎

According to him, the conference aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and will promote professional excellence and international collaboration in the health sector.‎

He requested the support of the Federal Government in visa facilitation, financial support, and hosting of CNMF executives from the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa.‎

Mamman also requested for a courtesy visit to President Tinubu by the CNMF leadership and for the President to officially flag off the conference in April 2026.‎

“We are not in doubt of the political will of Mr. President to make Nigeria a reference nation to others. We believe this conference will further make Nigeria a pride of the continent,” Mamman said.‎

The CNMF conference is expected to focus on strengthening healthcare systems, advancing nursing practice, and enhancing collaboration across Commonwealth member nations.