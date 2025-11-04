Tax Reforms: Low-Income Earners, Small Businesses To Feel Relief From January — Oyedele

From 1st January 2026, the new tax laws will provide many reliefs and exemptions for low-income earners, average taxpayers, and small, according to Chairman, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele.

In an update on his X handle on Monday, Oyedele noted that small businesses, including individuals earning the national minimum wage or less, and those earning annual gross income up to ₦1,200,000 (translating to about ₦800,000 taxable income) will benefit from the tax relief.

There will also be reduced PAYE tax for those earning annual gross income up to ₦20 million.

Gifts will also be exempt from being taxed.

Oyedele further listed items to benefit from the tax relief as:

Allowable Deduction & Reliefs For Individuals

5. Pension contribution to PFA

6. National Health Insurance Scheme

7. National Housing Fund contributions

8. Interest on loans for owner-occupied residential housing

9. Life insurance or annuity premiums

10. Rent relief – 20% of annual rent (up to ₦500,000)

Pensions & Gratuities – Exempt

11. Pension funds and assets under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) are tax-exempt.

12. Pension, gratuity or any retirement benefits granted in line with the PRA

13. Compensation for loss of employment up to ₦50 million

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) – Exempt

14. Sale of an owner-occupied house

15. Personal effects or chattels worth up to ₦5 million

16. Sale of up to two private vehicles per year

17. Gains on shares below ₦150 million per year or gains up to ₦10 million

18. Gains on shares above exemption threshold if the proceeds are reinvested

19. Pension funds, charities, and religious institutions (non-commercial)

Companies Income Tax (CIT) – Exempt

20. Small companies (turnover not more than ₦100 million and total fixed assets not more than ₦250 million) pay 0% tax

21. Eligible (labelled) startups are exempt

22. Compensation relief – 50% additional deduction for salary increases, wage awards, or transport subsidies for low-income workers

23. Employment relief – 50% deduction for salaries of new employees hired and retained for at least three years

24. Tax holiday for the first 5-years for agricultural businesses (crop production, livestock, dairy etc)

25. Gains from investment in a labeled startup by venture capitalists, private equity funds, accelerators, or incubators

Development Levy – Exempt

27. Small companies are exempt from 4% development levy

Withholding Tax – Exempt

28. Small companies, manufacturers and agric businesses are exempt from withholding tax deduction on their income

29. Small companies are exempt from deduction on their payments to suppliers

Value Added Tax (VAT) – 0% or Exempt

30. Basic food items – 0% VAT

31. Rent – Exempt

32. Education services and materials – 0% VAT

33. Health and medical services

34. Pharmaceutical products – 0% VAT

35. Small companies (≤ ₦100m turnover) are exempt from charging VAT

36. Diesel, petrol, and solar power equipment – VAT suspended or exempt

Refund of VAT on assets and overheads to produce VATable or 0% VAT goods and services

37. Agricultural inputs – fertilizers, seeds, seedlings, feeds, and live animals

38. Purchase, lease, or hire of equipment for agric purposes

39. Disability aids – hearing aids, wheelchairs, braille materials

40. Transport – shared passenger road transport (non-charter)

Electric vehicles and parts – exempt

41. Humanitarian supplies – exempt

42. Baby products

43. Sanitary towels, pads or tampons

44. Land and building

Stamp Duties – Exempt

45. Electronic money transfers below ₦10,000

46. Salary payments

47. Intra-bank transfers

48. Transfers of government securities or shares

49. All documents for transfer of stocks and shares