Tinubu Nominates Kingsley Ude From Enugu State As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate requesting the screening and confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The letter conveying the President’s request was read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary.

Following the announcement, Senator Akpabio referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for further consideration and subsequent screening.

The development follows the resignation of former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, from Tinubu’s government.

READ ALSO: Science Minister Uche Nnaji Resigns Over Certificate Scandal

Nnaji, who was the only minister from Enugu State in the Tinubu administration, resigned last month over controversy trailing his certificate said to be obtained from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State as well as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

His resignation created a vacuum in President Tinubu’s government and left Enugu State without a minister.

Ude, a lawyer, is the current Enugu State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. He was recently elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).