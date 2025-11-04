VIDEO: Indigenous Contractors Protest Non-Payment Of Debts At National Assembly

Members of the Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria on Tuesday staged a protest at the National Assembly gate in Abuja, demanding payment for completed projects.

The contractors accused the Federal Government of failing to pay debts owed for projects executed, completed, and commissioned since 2024, despite repeated assurances.

According to them, over 50 per cent of the affected projects are constituency projects reportedly awarded by some members of the National Assembly.

The protest prompted security operatives to lock the first and second gates of the National Assembly complex to prevent escalation.

The demonstrators, waving Nigerian flags, displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Many contractors here lost their lives through suicide” and chanted, “All we are saying, pay us our money.”