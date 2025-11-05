‘Bundle Of Integrity, Incorruptibility,’ Obasanjo Mourns Ex-CoS Adangba

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described his former Chief of Staff, the late Major General Abdullahi (Adangba) Muhammed, as a patriotic Nigerian whose name could not be missed when the history of the country’s unity, democracy, and good governance is written.

Muhammed, 86, served Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 and Umaru Musa Yar’adua between 2007 and 2008 as their Chief of Staff.

The Special Assistant to the former president on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement on Wednesday, quoted Obasanjo as saying that the passing of the late Chief of Staff came to him unexpectedly and as a great shock.

“The unexpected and unfortunate loss of a long-standing friend, brother, and colleague is a great trial for the best of human beings,” he said.

In a tribute made available to newsmen, Obasanjo stated, “The late Maj-Gen. Abdul Mohammed was a diligent and conscientious soldier who served his nation with patriotic zeal and distinguished himself in many spheres of military and public life.

“He was a bundle of integrity and incorruptibility and one of the few I know that can be so described.

“As a military governor of old Benue-Plateau State from 1975 to February 1976 during the military regime of General Murtala Mohammed, he made a tremendous mark through dedication to duty, loyalty to his fatherland, and an impeccable example of incorruptible leadership.

“He had a series of training, including becoming one of the early military officers to be trained as military intelligence officers.”

Rare Courage

The former president disclosed that the late CoS brought his skill and expertise into the establishment of the National Security Organisation (NSO), now known as the Department of State Services, “after the coup that assassinated General Muritala Muhammed”.

In his tribute, Obasanjo further said, “It is also worthy of note that at the request of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as the Head of State between 1998 and 1999, I had to persuade Abdul to take up the position of National Security Adviser in his regime.

“He will certainly be remembered for his rare courage and contribution to the development of the Nigerian Army, in which he rose to enviable heights.

“At the point that I decided to have a Chief of Staff with military background as part of the gradual transition from military to democracy to give the military the sense and feeling of access to the seat of government at the highest level and one who has to be someone I knew well and who knew me well; someone I could trust and have absolute confidence in; someone dedicated and committed, I could not find a better person than Maj-Gen. Abdulahi Mohammed.

Great Nationalist

He also described Muhammed as a true soldier and a great nationalist who served Nigeria with dedication and unalloyed commitment.

Obasanjo added, “He fought for the unity of this country with complete dedication to the ideal of a great Nigeria in which fairness and justice will reign.

” Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that the history of our struggle for national unity, democracy, and good governance cannot be written without ample reference being made to the patriotic, selfless, visionary, and heroic role played by him.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Maj-Gen. Abdul Mohammed on the sorrowful passing of a great but humble Nigerian. May Allah (SWT) forgive him and grant him Jannatul Firdausi. Ameen.”

The former CoS died on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in Abuja after at the age of 86.