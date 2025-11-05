Court Gives Nnamdi Kanu Last Chance To Enter Defence Or Forfeit It

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the last opportunity to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to either enter a defence in his ongoing alleged terrorism trial or be foreclosed.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Justice Omotosho said it was his duty as a judge in the case to accord the defendant sufficient opportunity to put in his defence.

The judge spoke while ruling on an application by the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, that the court should foreclose Kanu, who failed to enter his defence having spent five out of the six days the court allocated to him to conduct his defence.

Awomolo had noted that the court had on Tuesday, adjourned till Wednesday for Kanu to enter a defence in his trial or be deemed to have waived his right to do so.

He further noted that at the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, Kanu still declined to open his defence as ordered by the court.

Awomolo urged the court to take note of the defendant’s position that he would not enter any defence because there is no valid charge against him.

He then prayed the court to foreclose the defendant and adjourn for judgment.

Earlier, Kanu, who represented himself, addressed the court from the dock. He maintained his position that there is no valid charge against him to warrant his being called to enter a defence.