CPC Designation: US Senator Ted Cruz Vows To Hold Nigerian Officials Accountable

Following US President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), US Senator Ted Cruz said the next step is to hold Nigerian officials accountable.

Cruz is championing the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, a bill designed to protect Christians and other religious minorities from widespread persecution in Nigeria.

After the CPC designation, Trump also warned of possible military action in Nigeria if its leaders failed to protect Christians in the country.

Reacting in a post on his official X handle on Tuesday, Senator Cruz said he has been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria as a CPC and to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials responsible for religious persecution.

He thanked President Trump for the designation and for “fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.”

According to Cruz, the next step is to hold Nigerian officials accountable, promising to publicly identify them in the coming weeks.

His post reads: “I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible.

“Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.

“Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks.”

Trump’s declaration

Over the weekend, Trump declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged killings of Christians.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Trump said Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, describing the alleged killing as a “mass slaughter.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” he wrote.

The US president added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.

Nigeria Rejects Claims

The Nigerian government has repeatedly rejected claims of Christian genocide in the country.

In September, the Federal Government described claims of a systematic genocide against Christians as “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said portraying Nigeria’s insecurity as a religious conflict was a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is inaccurate and harmful.

“The federal government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians,” he said.

Idris stressed that extremists have attacked citizens of all faiths, noting that Muslims, Christians, and even non-religious Nigerians have suffered alike.

Between May 2023 and February 2025, he said, security forces killed over 13,500 terrorists and rescued nearly 10,000 hostages.

He added that the recent capture of top Ansaru leaders and over 700 convictions of Boko Haram suspects reflected Nigeria’s progress in the fight against terrorism.

“These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith,” the minister stated.