Lionel Messi Named In MLS Best XI Squad

Lionel Messi, the leading goal scorer in MLS this season, was among players named to the league’s Best XI squad on Wednesday, a lineup including six first-time honorees.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who sparked Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, scored a league-high 29 goals for Inter Miami and also led MLS with 19 assists, becoming only the second player to top goals and assists in the same season.

Other forwards in the elite lineup included Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga of Gabon and San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer of Denmark.

Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair was the Best XI goalkeeper with defenders including Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon, Orlando City’s Alex Freeman and league-leading Philadelphia Union’s Jakob Glesnes of Norway and Kai Wagner of Germany.

Midfielders on the squad included Vancouver’s Sebastian Berhalter, Cincinnati’s Evander of Brazil and Seattle’s Cristian Roldan.

Canadian St. Clair was MLS Goalkeeper of the Year with Blackmon chosen MLS Defender of the Year and Dreyer named MLS Newcomer of the Year.

Earning their first nods into the Best XI were St. Clair, Blackmon, Freeman, Roldan, Berhalter and Dreyer.

AFP