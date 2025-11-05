VIDEO: Over 592 Terrorists Killed In Borno Since March, Says Idris

The Federal Government on Wednesday reiterated that it is winning the war against terrorism with major achievements recorded in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said troops have neutralised over 592 terrorists in Borno State since March.

“In March this year, a report by the Global Terrorism Index indicated that terrorist attacks were at the lowest in over a decade in Nigeria. The Nigerian government did not say this, it is the international community that has given out this information,” he stated.

“In the last eight months, the Nigerian military has neutralized over 592 terrorists in Borno State alone. Many of them have been sent to the onward beyond.

“Over 11,200 hostages have been freed and this is still going on. More importantly, over 124 insurgents and their families have surrendered. They have handed over more than 11,000 weapons to the security agencies.”

According to the minister, the current administration has made multi-million dollar investment in modernized equipment for security agencies.

Noting that President Bola Tinubu has always supported the nation’s armed forces, Idris said the Commander-in-Chief has increased the budgetary allocation for the military.

He explained that Tinubu has demonstrated the political will to root out terrorism, rampaging bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the nation.

The minister also reeled out military operations in the North-West region of the country, saying that the onslaught against criminals has led the surrendering of bandits in the region.

Idris cited cases where notorious bandit leaders have been eliminated by military strikes, saying those killed included Ali Kawaje aka Ali Kachalla, who died in airstrikes near Mangoro in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State; Zamfara-based bandit leader, Kachalla Halilu Sububu as well as Halilu Sububu, and 38 of his foot soldiers in Zamfara State.

“In the North-West, especially in Zamfara and Kaduna, 11,250 hostages have been freed and some of the terror leaders that have made life very unbearable for people there have been neutralised.

“They include Ali Kachalla, Boderi, Halilu Sububu and many others. All these have been sent to where they belong. Only this August, the military intercepted and killed in one operation, over 400 armed bandits who had converged to attack a village in Zamfara State,” Idris stated.