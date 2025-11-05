Seven Killed In Benue LGA In Suspected Herdsmen Attacks

Seven persons have been killed by suspected herders in a sustained two-day attack on Anwuel village of Oglewu district of Ohimini local government area of Benue state.

Confirming the attacks to Channels Television in a telephone conversation, the Executive Chairman of Ohimini local government area, Adole Gabriel, said a total of seven persons have been killed.

According to the Chairman, ” Two persons were killed yesterday, and the governor has sent his special adviser on security along with troops to contain the attacks.

” We visited the scene at Angwuel today, where soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke had also been stationed, but the herders returned in a Gestapo operation on Tuesday evening to attack the community again, killing five additional persons.”

The local government chairman, who expressed concern over the unprovoked attacks, however, said the community is now deserted following Tuesday’s attacks.

He added that additional security personnel have been drafted in to restore peace.

News of the latest attack on Benue communities hit social media, provoking public outcry from residents and others who have been victims of the attack.

The attacks have been condemned, further fueling the call for foreign support to end insurgency across the country, particularly around Northern central Nigeria, where the decade-long herder attacks on farming communities remain a thorny issue for the Nigerian government to deal with.