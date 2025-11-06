Gov Poll: AAC Candidate Claims Residents’ Lives Haven’t Mattered In Anambra

African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike, has criticised the state of governance in Anambra, lamenting that residents’ lives “haven’t mattered” under the current administration.

Ifemeludike stated this in an interview on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, while responding to questions on what she would do differently from the sitting Governor, Charles Soludo.

“For me, there is so much to be done in Anambra State, and we haven’t seen it under Professor Soludo’s leadership.

“Especially in security, there were so many deaths that could have been averted. When human lives are concerned, the government’s primary duty should be to protect its people. With all the allocations and internally generated revenue, people’s lives should matter,” she said.

The 36-year-old candidate condemned the rising insecurity in the state, citing incidents of killings and kidnappings.

“People were shot in broad daylight, kidnapped, ransom paid, and still killed.

A young boy, Emmanuel Chinyecherem Igwe, was slaughtered like an animal. I even protested at the government house over it.

“We cannot sit back and watch things like this happen in the 21st century. Are we waiting for the US to come and save Anambra State? It doesn’t make any sense,” she lamented.

Push To ‘Scrap Agwunechemba’

Ifemeludike also promised to overhaul the state’s security structure if elected governor.

She said she would scrap the existing vigilance group, ‘Agwunechemba,’ and establish a new system to tackle insecurity.

“I’ll scrap it [Agwunechemba] because it’s not effective. They had their chance, and they failed.

“I’ll adopt a new framework, recruit personnel from their local communities, register them under government supervision, and ensure proper training.

“It makes a difference when locals protect their people,” she said.

‘Intent, Not Popularity’

The 36-year-old actress and activist is one of the two female candidates among the 16 contenders for the state’s top job. Her running mate is Kingsley Mgbemena.

Ifemeludike dismissed concerns about her popularity, insisting that purpose and passion drive her campaign.

“From the beginning, people questioned my popularity. But I believe leadership is not about popularity; it’s about purpose, intent, and passion to rescue my people.

“It’s about the message that resonates and stands the test of time,” she said.

The AAC candidate said her eight-point agenda seeks to “transform Anambra State into a beacon of progress, prosperity, and good governance in Nigeria.

The Anambra governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 8.

Commissioner of Police for election duty, Abayomi Shogunle, on Thursday assured that security personnel are fully prepared to protect both land and riverine areas during the poll.

Shogunle gave the assurance as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka to collect sensitive election materials.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Agwu, oversaw the process.

Party agents, journalists, and observers were present, although the officials arrived later than the scheduled 10 a.m.

INEC confirmed that 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

Sixteen candidates are contesting the election, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a credible and peaceful election, warning against vote-buying and electoral violence.

Shogunle also confirmed that elections will not be held in two polling units due to the absence of registered voters.