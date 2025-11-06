PHOTOS: [Anambra Poll] INEC Begins Distribution Of Election Materials To LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun distributing sensitive election materials to local government areas across Anambra State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The exercise, which started at the INEC headquarters in Awka on Thursday, is being conducted under tight security.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Agwu, supervised the exercise alongside the Commissioner of Police for election duty, Abayomi Shogunle, who reaffirmed that officers are fully prepared to secure both land and riverine communities during the polls.

Earlier, INEC confirmed that 2,802,790 registered voters will cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The commission also disclosed that elections will not hold in two polling units due to a lack of registered voters.

The election features 16 candidates, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the APGA, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, Paul Chukwuma of the YPP, George Moghalu of the LP, and Jude Ezenwafor of the PDP among others.

